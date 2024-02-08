 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The obsession that Barcelona and Real Madrid have for each other

Kiyan and Diego also discuss why Bernabeu and Camp Nou are behind other stadiums in atmosphere

By Kiyan Sobhani
Barcelona v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • How would everyone react if Xabi Alonso were to be appointed as Barcelona manager?
  • How likely is it for a coach to coach both Real Madrid and Barcelona?
  • Which stadium has the best atmosphere in Spain?
  • Why the Camp Nou and Bernabeu are behind other stadiums in Spain in terms of atmosphere
  • Is Ernesto Valverde underrated?
  • Who is behind Archivo VAR and how accurate are they?
  • Are Barca “more obsessed” with Real Madrid than vice versa?
  • The difference between Carlo Ancelotti and Xavi Hernandez in the media
  • And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

