Managing Madrid Podcast: Which Real Madrid player gets sold in the next two years?

What are Kylian Mbappe’s expectations if he arrives?

Why has Jude Bellingham cooled in his scoring?

Has Lucas changed his opinion on Fede Valverde?

How likely is it that Rodrygo or Vinicius gets sold?

Who is the closest thing to Luka Modric?

El Debate’s report about tampering of VAR images

Who has the best fanbase in Spain?

Who will play CB this weekend?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)