One CB?: 9 February 2024

Good news!
Rüdiger trained yesterday (probably alone in the pitch) and it is set to train today (probably with the group). If the training is normal, he likely will play vs Girona. Nacho, however, is practically ruled out.
Vini trained with the team and is expected to play.
Marca: 'Back for the final'
In fact, as he wasn’t feeling good until yesterday, I don’t mind starting with Brahim (giving his last performance vs Atleti) and Rodrygo to have Vini fresh and rested against Girona tired legs. In any case, if Vini starts with Rodrygo, we’ll have Brahim as supersub. What do you think?
Best line-breaking passers
Best line-breaking passers: Toni Kroos.
Miguel vs Fran analysis
Interesting comparison
Comparing Breakout Left Backs: Miguel Gutiérrez vs Fran Garcia
Miguel Gutiérrez has been having a phenomenal breakout season Girona, acting as a key piece in their title bid. Rumors suggest Real Madrid may buy him back from Girona this summer.
Last season, Real Madrid found…
