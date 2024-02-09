One CB?: 9 February 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

Good news!

Rüdiger trained yesterday (probably alone in the pitch) and it is set to train today (probably with the group). If the training is normal, he likely will play vs Girona. Nacho, however, is practically ruled out.

Vini trained with the team and is expected to play.

In fact, as he wasn’t feeling good until yesterday, I don’t mind starting with Brahim (giving his last performance vs Atleti) and Rodrygo to have Vini fresh and rested against Girona tired legs. In any case, if Vini starts with Rodrygo, we’ll have Brahim as supersub. What do you think?

Best line-breaking passers

Miguel vs Fran analysis

Interesting comparison