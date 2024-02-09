Endrick Reveals His Favourite Jersey Number; Helps Brazil’s U-23 Triumph over Venezuela

In an exclusive interview with Placar TV, Brazilian football sensation Endrick Felipe opened up about his preferred jersey number and aspirations as he prepares for a his summer move to Real Madrid. The young talent, currently shining at Palmeiras and in the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament with Brazil, shared insights into his jersey preferences and the significance of certain numbers.

The Magic of Number Seven

Endrick, known for his flair on the field, expressed his fondness for the iconic number seven. He revealed, “I’m not overly concerned about the numbers, but my favorite is no. 7. That’s what I use in video games when I play NBA and in FIFA. It is a number that draws a lot of attention because Cristiano Ronaldo wore it, and I also admire Luka Doncic, who dons the number 77—a high number that stands out.”

Endrick also spoke about his current number with Palmeiras, nine, and the pressure it brings.

“I like the seven a lot, but I don’t know. I’ve played with 11, with 10, with seven... now I’m the nine at Palmeiras.

“It’s a great number, too, but always comes with a lot of responsibility,”

Brazil’s U-23 Triumph

In a thrilling match last night, Endrick played a pivotal role in Brazil’s U-23 team securing a 2-1 victory over Venezuela in the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic tournament. Though he was quieter than normal, he did test Venezuela as an aerial presence, and it was his cut-back header which led to Brazil’s opening goal:

Endrick's cut-back header leads to Brazil's opening goal against Venezuela:pic.twitter.com/OkWB3XSNGD — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) February 9, 2024

Brazil now await Argentina in a crucial, final group-stage game on Sunday.