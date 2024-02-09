Rudiger and Vinicius rejoin the squad in training, will be available against Girona

Antonio Rudiger and Vinicius Junior rejoined Real Madrid’s squad in training on Friday and will be available when Los Blancos host Girona in a decisive match this Saturday. This was the first session of the week for Rudiger and Vinicius, who managed to recover in time from their small injuries.

On the other hand, Nacho Fernandez trained indoors and remains ‘doubtful’ for the Girona game, meaning that coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely have to deploy Aurelien Tchouameni as a center-back in this crucial game.

Rudiger suffered a big blow to his thigh during the team’s win in Getafe and that injury prevented him from participating in last weekend’s Madrid Derby against Atletico de Madrid. Vinicius has been dealing with neck pain for the last few days but he’s feeling better now and seems ready to return to the starting XI in what will be a decisive home game against Girona.