 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Girona

No Nacho for Real Madrid while Vinicius and Rudiger are back.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Getafe CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s home match against Girona, a decisive game in the race for the 2023-2024 La Liga title.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa, Diego Piñeiro.

Defenders: Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger, F. Mendy, Jacobo.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, D. Ceballos, Arda Güler.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim.

As expected, both Rudiger and Vinicius made the squad list and should be available to feature in the starting lineup assuming they feel well during the morning. Nacho hasn’t recovered in time and will miss the game, with Tchouameni set to start in the center of the defensive line.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/10/2024

Time: 18:30 CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid