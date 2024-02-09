Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Girona

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s home match against Girona, a decisive game in the race for the 2023-2024 La Liga title.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa, Diego Piñeiro.

Defenders: Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger, F. Mendy, Jacobo.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, D. Ceballos, Arda Güler.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim.

As expected, both Rudiger and Vinicius made the squad list and should be available to feature in the starting lineup assuming they feel well during the morning. Nacho hasn’t recovered in time and will miss the game, with Tchouameni set to start in the center of the defensive line.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/10/2024

Time: 18:30 CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.