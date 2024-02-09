NFL, Real Madrid officially announce regular season game in 2025

Real Madrid confirmed on their official website that the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu will host an NFL game in 2025.

Here’s the announcement:

The Santiago Bernabéu will host a National Football League (NFL) regular season game in 2025. The announcement was made at a ceremony held at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, two days before the Superbowl, attended by Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president of the NFL; Emilio Butragueño, director of Institutional Relations at Real Madrid; and Santiago López-Vilas, general director of Real Madrid Estadio, among others. This will be the first time that Spain will host an official NFL match.

“Playing a game in Madrid in 2025 demonstrates the La Liga’s continued expansion of its global footprint and ambition to bring our game to more fans around the world. We are proud to partner up with Real Madrid, a global brand, along with the City of Madrid and the Madrid Regional Government, to bring a spectacular regular season game to Spain in a world-class Santiago Bernabéu setting,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Emilio Butragueño said: “I would like to express our deepest gratitude to you and to let you know that it is a great honour for Real Madrid to host this international event with the NFL over the next few years in our stadium. For us, you are a model of management and a great travelling companion with whom to share our dreams.”

Source: Realmadrid.com