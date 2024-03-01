Baraja: “Last season, 3 or 4 people did something that did not live up to what we expect from Valencia fans”

In an exclusive interview with El Larguero, Valencia CF coach Rubén Baraja shared his insights and expectations ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Real Madrid this weekend. The encounter promises to be a tense battle, with the ugly war of last season’s battle at Mestalla looming over it.

Not just another game for Valencia

Baraja expressed that this is more than just another game for Valencia, though he does expect good behaviour from the fans: “When Madrid comes here, a certain competitiveness and rivalry arises, and it doesn’t go beyond that. Historically, Valencia’s fans have behaved very well and they know how to show respect. It’s not just another game. Valencia always plays good games at home against Madrid.”

Vinicius Returns to Mestalla

The return of Vinicius to Mestalla adds an extra layer of tension to the fixture. Baraja anticipates a “festive and sportsmanlike atmosphere” in the stands. He also addressed last season’s unfortunate incidents involving a few fans, emphasizing that the club swiftly identified and permanently banned those responsible: “Their behavior was inappropriate in every sense, and we don’t identify with it. Valencia acted promptly to expel them.

“As a club and fans we have the opportunity to show the image of what we are, what we have been and what we are going to be. Because historically Valencia has an exemplary fan base and what happened is an isolated episode. I hope we can show it in the game.

“Last season, three or four people did something that did not live up to what we expect from Valencia fans. Their behavior was inappropriate. In every sense. We do not feel identified with them at any time.”