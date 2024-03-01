Comert: “Even if Vinicius provoked, what those people did in the stadium is unacceptable”

Eray Comert, defender currently playing for Nantes, was on the field last season as a Valencia player at the Mestalla when Vinicius was subjected to racist insults from fans. Comert sat down with Marca to discuss an incident that left a lasting impact on him. Below are two relevant quotes from the interview regarding the racist incidents.

The Night at Mestalla, and Vinicius Jr

“Vinicius is a special player. All players acquire their motivations in special moments and perhaps Vinicius is motivated when rival fans are angry. He may think: ‘You’re mad at me but I want to show you what I can do.’ We don’t know, but it is possible that he likes to show what he has inside when people are against him. I don’t know what he thinks, but even if he provoked, what those people did in the stadium, it is unacceptable. Even if Vinicius provoked, in no case is this type of racist act acceptable.”

Is Mestalla racist?

“Absolutely not. We cannot put everyone in the same bag. We can say that Mestalla fans are very supportive or that they are passionate but not racist. Sure. Any racist gesture or comment that anyone could make is not supported by Valencia. Neither I nor Valencia tolerate those things. The club made sure that whoever did it had consequences for the actions they did, that’s why I would say no, Mestalla is not racist.”