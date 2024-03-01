Bellingham is back, will play against Valencia, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham will return to the starting lineup on Saturday after recovering from an ankle sprain, manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed during a pre-match press conference.

Bellingham, who missed the team’s last few matches due to the injury, sustained the sprain during a 4-0 win over Girona on February 10th. Despite not having a full week of training with the squad, Ancelotti expressed confidence in the midfielder’s fitness, stating, “Bellingham is 100% ready. He’s comfortable with his ankle and he will play tomorrow.”

Bellingham’s return is a significant boost for Real Madrid, with the English international playing a pivotal role in their title charge. He currently leads the league in goals scored by a midfielder and his presence is expected to significantly increase their chances of securing a victory against Valencia at Mestalla Stadium.

Ancelotti also confirmed the availability of defenders Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão, alongside midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, providing much-needed depth for what is anticipated to be a physically demanding encounter.