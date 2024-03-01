Ancelotti: “Valencia did very well in identifying the person who committed that crime last year”

Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the press conference ahead of the game against Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday. He obviously had to talk about the situation with Vinicius Jr the last time he was at the Mestalla, to which he said: “Our idea is to go play a strong football match, and Valencia’s idea is the same. The teams and the fans want a show. Don’t forget what happened last year, because racist acts must be condemned and identified. Valencia did very well, identifying whoever committed that crime.”

Ancelotti on the fire that happened in Valencia

“It is a city that has experienced a tragedy, we want to be in solidarity with those families. We want to play the best possible game for that reason.”

Ancelotti on whether he told anything specific to Vinicius in preparation for this game

“I didn’t tell him anything special. We only talked about how to create problems for Valencia, a very well-organized team.”

Ancelotti on Vini’s growth as a footballer

“In the last three seasons I have seen a constant and very, very important progression. With that quality he has been able to add continuity, goals and resistance. Because of his humility, he has no ceiling, he can progress, his best quality is that he enjoys football.”

Ancelotti on RMTV’s videos

“It is an issue that we have not discussed in the locker room. Freedom of expression is sacred, for you and for me.”

Ancelotti on Bellimgham’s return

“He is at his best, he feels comfortable with the ankle and he will play. Joselu returns as well.”

Ancelotti on Güler not getting minutes

“I think that a young player like him to progress needs to play to show his quality, that clashes with the demands of the team and the club. You have to be patient for that. I understand that you have to get minutes, but that does not correspond to the team’s demands. I would also like the fans to see the talent he has.”

Ancelotti on Vazquez’s renewal

“At the moment we have not talked about this. The reality is that Lucas is having an outstanding season. He has done very well.”

Ancelotti on signing a new left-back

“Mendy is a trustworthy full-back & so is Fran. At the moment we are fine like this.”

Ancelotti on the return of Courtois and Militão

“After Mallorca’s match, Courtois & Militão will be available to play.”