Bayern Munich Sets €70 Million Price Tag for Davies — Report

In a surprising development, Bayern Munich has reportedly slapped a hefty price tag on their star left-back, Alphonso Davies. According to a report by BILD, the German club is willing to part ways with the Canadian sensation if Real Madrid meets their asking price of €70 million.

What’s the current situation with Davies?

According to Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani, a deal between Real Madrid and Alphonso Davies is not 100% secured yet, despite reports from The Athletic that state there has been a verbal agreement reached. Though, according to the same report to Managing Madrid sources, a deal is close, and the real barrier will be Bayern Munich, who may still sign Davies to a renewal. But as it stands, the new Bayern board is not as high on Davies as the previous regime. If they don’t end up agreeing to terms, Real Madrid is the most likely destination. Although:

Real Madrid’s Dilemma

Real Madrid, however, faces a conundrum. While they are keen on securing Davies’ services, the €70 million price tag might be a stumbling block. Therefore, the most likely scenario if Real Madrid do acquire Davies, is that Real will negotiate the price down significantly, as Davies will become a free agent in 2025, and if he does want to leave Bayern, Florentino Perez and Jose Angel Sanchez will have some leverage in negotiations.

The Spanish club has been monitoring the negotiations between Davies and Bayern, hoping for a favorable outcome as the two parties have yet to strike a deal.

Of course, another barrier, beyond how much Davies will cost, is that Real Madrid already have two left-backs in the squad.

“Mendy is a trustworthy full-back & so is Fran,” Ancelotti said in today’s press conference. “At the moment we are fine like this.”

Alphonso Davies for (Bild's reported) 70m: Yay or nay?



(Have a feeling Florentino and JAS will negotiate that way down if there is a deal to be struck) pic.twitter.com/KNIK7fi2PJ — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 1, 2024

Bayern’s Stance

Bayern Munich’s reported price tag, it should be noted, will be an unlikely reality. If they have leaked that number to BILD, it’s probably a strategy to set the bar high in negotiations. It can’t be ruled out yet, still, that Bayern and Davies to agree to terms on a new deal.