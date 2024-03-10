 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everglow : 10 March 2024

Matchday 28 Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
Real Madrid CF v RB Leipzig: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Real Madrid CF v Girona FC - LaLiga EA Sports

Oh, they say people come, say people go

This particular diamond was extra special

And though you might be gone, and the world may not know

Still I see you, celestial

MATCHDAY 28

Real Madrid v Celta de Vigo

FORM GUIDE

  • Real Madrid have won 2 and drawn 3 of the last 5 matches in La Liga
  • Celta Vigo have lost 2, drawn 2 and won 1 of their last 5 match in La Liga
  • Celta are 17th in the Liga with a goal difference of -9

This should be a routine game for Real Madrid but Carlo and his boys have found a way to struggle in almost every single game recently.

The manager seems to not know how best to approach games despite having much of the same personnel throughout the season.

Don Carlo to Rotate?

Carlo Ancelotti has long been known for anti-rotation policies. Given that he barely knows his strongest XI, it is difficult to understand what these rotations would entail? Fran starting ahead of Mendy and LV ahead of Dani Carvajal?

Luka Modric returning to the lineup would help the team in possession especially with the absence of Bellingham. However, since Luka and Bellingham are not like for like, Carlo will have to consider how to structure the offense to optimise the available firepower.

Iker Bravo’s Future

Arbeloa has managed to get Iker Bravo’s career back on track after he had stalled under the tutelage of Raul. Hopefully Arbeloa will take over as Castilla manager next season and Bravo can stay and continue to grow. There has been no signs that Raul is planning on leaving but the horrendous form of his Castilla side this season should make it difficult for him to want to stay.

But when I’m cold, I’m cold

In water-rolled salt

And I know that you’re with me, and the way you will show

And you’re with me wherever I go

But you give this feelin’, this everglow - ColdPlay

RIP Akira Toriyama

It's only right to send a shout out to one of the GOATs

