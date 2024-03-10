Everglow : 10 March 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

MATCHDAY 28

Real Madrid v Celta de Vigo

Squad for Celta Vigo.



No Courtois, Alaba, Militão, Bellingham. pic.twitter.com/9DyZFAU6Z1 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 9, 2024

FORM GUIDE

Real Madrid have won 2 and drawn 3 of the last 5 matches in La Liga

Celta Vigo have lost 2, drawn 2 and won 1 of their last 5 match in La Liga

Celta are 17th in the Liga with a goal difference of -9

This should be a routine game for Real Madrid but Carlo and his boys have found a way to struggle in almost every single game recently.

The manager seems to not know how best to approach games despite having much of the same personnel throughout the season.

Don Carlo to Rotate?

| Ancelotti: "Yes, some rotations can happen tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/hqZJV8Hyqk — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 9, 2024

Carlo Ancelotti has long been known for anti-rotation policies. Given that he barely knows his strongest XI, it is difficult to understand what these rotations would entail? Fran starting ahead of Mendy and LV ahead of Dani Carvajal?

❗️Luka Modrić is expected to start vs Celta today. The last time he started a game at the Bernabéu was more than two months ago, vs Mallorca (January 3rd). @diarioas pic.twitter.com/C9z3tDI6L1 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 10, 2024

Luka Modric returning to the lineup would help the team in possession especially with the absence of Bellingham. However, since Luka and Bellingham are not like for like, Carlo will have to consider how to structure the offense to optimise the available firepower.

Iker Bravo’s Future

Iker Bravo has received interest from several clubs recently. Offers are being studied while awaiting the decision of Real Madrid.



The player’s future at Real Madrid is not decided yet - the club have a €10M purchase option. If Raúl continues as Castilla’s coach, it would be… pic.twitter.com/Tmf2mBwH8J — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 10, 2024

Arbeloa has managed to get Iker Bravo’s career back on track after he had stalled under the tutelage of Raul. Hopefully Arbeloa will take over as Castilla manager next season and Bravo can stay and continue to grow. There has been no signs that Raul is planning on leaving but the horrendous form of his Castilla side this season should make it difficult for him to want to stay.

RIP Akira Toriyama

It's only right to send a shout out to one of the GOATs

