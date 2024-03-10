Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, 2024 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Celta Vigo in La Liga and coach Carlo Ancelotti will be expected to make some rotations.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Fran Garcia, Tchouameni, Modric, Valverde, Brahim, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Celta Vigo predicted XI: Guaita, Manquillo, Starfeit, Nuñez, Sanchez, Beltran, De la Torre, Mingueza, Bamba, Larsen, Aspas.

Real Madrid will be expected to take care of business in somewhat comfortable fashion, as Celta are fighting to avoid relegation. Brahim should replace Bellingham in the starting XI, while some other reserves like Modric, Vazquez or Fran Garcia could get the chance to start.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/10/2024

Time: 18:30CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.