Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo 2024 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Celta Vigo in what could be a trap game. Needless to say, Los Blancos should be the heavy favorites to earn the three points, but their past few performances have been mediocre at best and they need to regain some confidence and momentum.

Bellingham will not be available after being sent off against Valencia, so Brahim Diaz will almost certainly replace him in the lineup. Ancelotti could make some more rotations to inject some energy into the lineup, with players like Vazquez, Fran Garcia or Modric likely featuring in the XI as well.

Barcelona took care of business against Mallorca on Friday, so Real Madrid need to do the same today if they want to keep a comfortable lead in the table.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/10/2024

Time: 18:30CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.