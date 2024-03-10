PSA: LIVE STREAMING After Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid

Managing Madrid goes live on YouTube right after every single Real Madrid match concludes.

As we proudly continue to attend Real Madrid games as press, both home and away, you may have noticed we have changed our podcast format a bit. Every single episode is now live. Every post-game show kicks off on YouTube immediately after the game, and for the big games, we will hop on before kick-off live from the stadium to give some final pre-game thoughts and also show you the atmosphere of the stadium.

The free shows will be live on YouTube, while the Members-only shows will be live on Zoom.

AD

Tonight, we’ll be doing a post-game show live on YouTube, right after the match against Celta Vigo concludes. The post-game show will be posted on the podcast feed and YouTube if you miss it live.

Here is the link to today’s show:

POST-GAME: 3:30 PM EST / 10:30 PM CET (Kiyan, Jose, Lucas)

Haven’t subsricbed to Managing Madrid yet? Here are the relevant links: