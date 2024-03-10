Player Ratings: Real Madrid 4 - 0 Celta Vigo; 2024 La Liga

Full match player ratings below:

Andriy Lunin—7: Rarely tested — only one save to make on the day.

Lucas Vázquez—9: Played more as a right winger than a right back, the go-to outlet on the right flank. 3 blocked shots, 5 tackles, never dribbles past, 3 completed dribbles of his own and 4 key passes. Cafuquez is back in full form.

Rudiger—8.5: Bald Rudiger is here to see out the final phase of the season. Latched on to a Modric corner and powered a header at the Celta goal which led to a rebound and ultimately the go-ahead goal from Vini JR. Then scored his own in the second half, again latching on to a Modric corner kick with a power header.

Nacho—7: Made a few important shot blocks on Larsen. Never afraid to step out, even as high as the other team’s box, to apply pressure.

Ferland Mendy—6: Holds back in back three with Rudiger and Nacho allowing for Lucas to act as a right winger when Madrid are in possession.

Eduardo Camavinga—9: Fantastic performance, all action from the base of midfield. Arguably one of the Frenchman’s best performances in the entire season. His technique and composure in the middle of midfield was a class above.

Luka Modric—9: The 38-year-old put on a show at the Bernabeu. A constant outlet feeding vertical passes into dangerous areas. Whipped in countless corners, including the corner that led to Vini’s opening goal and the Rudiger goal. His delivery from corners is second to none. An insane 8 key passes (many from corners) in this match.

Fede Valverde—7: The Uruguayan has played nearly every game this season but looks the least tired of the whole outfield squad. Covers so much ground defensively and offered another solution down the right channel as he has been playing closer to the right wing.

Brahim Diaz—8: Extremely effective between the lines. Uses his close center of gravity to turn defenders and run at retreating backlines.

Vinicius Junior—8: Continued his fine run of goal-scoring form getting on the end of a rebound from a Rudiger header. Forced the own goal as a result of his cross on Madrid’s third and final goal of the match.

Rodrygo—6: Brings so much value on the ball but still finds himself in a goal-scoring rut, lacking that final conversion with his shots.

Substitutions:

Toni Kroos—N/A: Added more quality to the midfield late in the game.

Tchouameni—N /A: Provided some fresh legs in midfield.

Joselu—6.5: Nearly scored with his first touch — a header off a corner kick. Fed a late opportunity by Lucas which Guaita managed to save.

Arda Guler—7: Scored his first goal in a Real Madrid shirt, keeping his composure after beating Guaita and tucking home with his weaker right foot from a tight angle.

Dani Ceballos—7: Late substitute for Eduardo Camavinga. Nearly carved open a beautiful through ball to feed Arda for a 1v1. Then minutes later, replicated the play and did feed Arda with a perfect pass and the Turk scored his first goal for Madrid.