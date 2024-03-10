 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, 2024 La Liga

All set for another Liga game.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Camavinga, Modric, Valverde, Brahim, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Celta Vigo starting XI (TBC): Guaita, Manquillo, Starfeit, Nuñez, Sanchez, Beltran, De la Torre, Mingueza, Bamba, Larsen, Aspas.

As expected, Brahim Diaz will replace Bellingham in the starting lineup while the midfielder is suspended. Real Madrid need to bounce back from their last few performances and Celta give them a good opportunity to do so, especially with the game taking place at the Bernabeu.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/10/2024

Time: 18:30CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

