Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 4-0 Celta Vigo

Real Madrid 4-0 Celta Vigo (Vinícius Júnior, Own Goal x2 & Güler). Back to winning ways.

Real Madrid were still in a slight dip in form of late, and a home league fixture against Celta Vigo provided a good opportunity to try and dig themselves back up out of it. Brahim Díaz came into the side to try and inject some excitement alongside the usual candidates in Vinícius Júnior and Fede Valverde. Lucas Vázquez and Ferland Mendy were deployed as the full-backs. Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal started life on the bench. Nacho Fernández captained the team again.

Straight from the off Real Madrid went on the offensive as Eduardo Camavinga tried his luck from distance and tested the keeper for the first time. The Frenchman would also have Madrid’s second chance, heading the ball towards goal from a corner - but again being thwarted by the keeper. Antonio Rüdiger with a similar headed effort, but the goalie was really on form. It would take an awful lot to beat him, and when the team finally could - it was only after three attempts right in-front of goal. Vinícius Júnior would have all three, with the first two being spooned back to him by the goalkeeper, only for the ball to fall back to him allowing him to finally poke it past the opposition number one. The game would slow down a little from here, until Rodrygo Goes found himself in one-on-one, only to be predictably denied by the in-form keeper. That was all the action up until half-time, with the home side going in leading 1-0.

The second half got off to a slower start, with the visitors getting their first sniff of the game through a Jonathan Bamba blocked shot. Luka Modrić continued to control the game from midfield despite the quieter half. Rodrygo had Madrid’s first decent chance of the second period when he latched on to a pass before aiming towards goal, but the keeper maintained his first half performance to stop the shot. Nacho Fernández got the next chance through another corner, aiming his header just over the bar. The last ten minutes would see more action than the previous 80, starting off with Rüdiger hitting the crossbar from yet another header, which led the the ball bouncing in off of the incredibly unfortunate goalkeeper for an own goal. Joselu Mato came on and carried the ball towards goal, only for the keeper to remain sharp and take it off of him. The third goal would be just as disappointing for the visitors, as they went to block as cross and deflected the ball again into their own net to make it another own goal. The game ended on a great moment as Arda Güler, who was only brought on moments beforehand, scored his first goal to the club to make it 4-0 with the best goal of the day. Harsh on Celta Vigo (and especially the goalkeeper) in terms of how they were scored, but overall they provided little challenge and a Real Madrid win was the deserved result. Full time, 4-0. Any hot takes on the game?