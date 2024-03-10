 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 4 - 0 Celta Vigo, Post-game, La Liga 2023 - 2024

Kiyan, Jose, and Lucas break down Real Madrid’s emphatic and (very fun) win

By Kiyan Sobhani, Lucas Navarrete, and Jose C. Perez
Real Madrid CF v Celta Vigo - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Lucas Navarrete, and Jose Perez discuss:

  • Deciphering the positioning of the midfielders in the line-up vs Celta Vigo
  • Eduardo Camavinga masterclass
  • The Vinicius Jr yellow card
  • Luka Modric’s performance
  • BALD ANTONIO RUDIGER
  • Lucas Vazquez’s performance
  • Do we need to find a Luka Modric / Toni Kroos profile to replace them one day?
  • Rodrygo’s form / game
  • DANIE CEBALLOS - ARDA GULER beef squashed
  • OWN GOAL RANT
  • Rodrygo as the 10?
  • Big stats from the game
  • And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)

