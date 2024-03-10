Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 4 - 0 Celta Vigo, Post-game, La Liga 2023 - 2024

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Lucas Navarrete, and Jose Perez discuss:

Deciphering the positioning of the midfielders in the line-up vs Celta Vigo

Eduardo Camavinga masterclass

The Vinicius Jr yellow card

Luka Modric’s performance

BALD ANTONIO RUDIGER

Lucas Vazquez’s performance

Do we need to find a Luka Modric / Toni Kroos profile to replace them one day?

Rodrygo’s form / game

DANIE CEBALLOS - ARDA GULER beef squashed

OWN GOAL RANT

Rodrygo as the 10?

Big stats from the game

And more.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)