Three questions and three answers from Real Madrid 4-0 Celta Vigo

Real Madrid secured a comfortable 4-0 win over Celta Vigo at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday evening, though it took longer to extend their lead than they may have initially expected. Two Antonio Rüdiger headers produced the first two goals, with Vinícius pouncing on the rebound for the first and the second rebounding in off Vicente Guaita. A second own goal followed from Carlos Domínguez, before substitute Arda Güler got his first for the club by taking the ball past the Celta Vigo goalkeeper to finish with great composure.

Three answers

1. How much would Carlo Ancelotti rotate after a poor midweek performance?

Carlo Ancelotti did not hold back in recognising that his team had played poorly against RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek, and so widespread changes were expected. In addition to suspension ruling out Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos, Dani Carvajal and Aurelién Tchouameni were all rested. In their places came Brahim Díaz, Rodrygo Goes, Lucas Vázquez and Luka Modrić. The changes brought some fresh legs to a team that has started to look slow and tired of late, giving rest to two of its elder statesmen. The intriguing call was to drop Tchouameni, who seems unable to nail down a starting spot either in defence or midfield, despite showing that he has the quality needed to start.

2. Would Rodrygo prove his point?

No. If the Brazilian returned to the team looking to show Carlo Ancelotti what he’s capable of, he will have gone home disappointed. Taken off on 75 minutes, he had two attempts on goal, both inside the box, that were bit low and central and ended up being easy saves for Vicente Guaita to make. The 23 year old is clearly lacking in confidence and even his hold-up play and link-up play was lacking, with his usual progression missing as he completed only two of five attempted dribbles. If Rodrygo wants to take inspiration, he only needs to look at his team-mate Arda Güler. The teenager only got a few minutes on the field and got himself on the scoresheet.

3. What kind of reception would Rafa Benítez get?

Most Madridistas remember Rafa Benítez for his unremarkable 25-game spell in charge of Real Madrid in 2015, leading up to his dismissal on January 4th, 2016, leading to the appointment of a certain Zinedine Zidane. The Spaniard came in to replace the current coach, Carlo Ancelotti, and returned to the club where he had previously spent nine years with the youth teams and Castilla before leaving for a first team role at Valladolid, later leading to success with Valencia, Liverpool and Chelsea, among others. Looking back now, three defeats, five draws and 17 wins is certainly not a bad record to have had while at the Bernabéu. This was his 15th fixture against Real Madrid, and his first at the Bernabéu since he left the club, with his last visit being a 1-0 win for Liverpool in 2009 courtesy of Yossi Benayoun in the Champions League. In truth, there wasn’t much of a reception for Benítez, a smattering of whistles overpowered a few fans applauding, but most were not concerned by his return for better or for worse.

Three questions

1. Are Real Madrid too Vini-dependent?

Before Arda Güler got himself on the scoresheet in injury time, you’d have to go all the way back to Luka Modrić’s late winner against Sevilla to find the time that a Real Madrid player not called Vinícius Júnior got the ball across the line. The Brazilian scored twice against Valencia, once against Leipzig and opened the scoring against Celta Vigo before two own goals. Alongside Jude Bellingham, he is the only player to have reached double figures in LALIGA this season, now on 10 goals, and ahead of Joselu and Rodrygo on eight each, averaging a goal every 145 minutes, bettered only by Bellingham’s 117, with Joselu on 150 and his Brazilian counterpart way behind on 243. Without Bellingham, it seems that only Vini is providing a prominent goal threat.

2. What got into Eduardo Camavinga?

There was a monster unleashed on the field of the Bernabéu on Sunday evening in the form of Eduardo Camavinga. In the first half alone he registered five shots, more than he had ever recorded in any single match before. His 0.31 xG was only bettered by the 0.6 xGoT to reflect the quality of his shots, one in particular on only three minutes forcing a strong save. In addition he won more duels than anybody else on the field with 10, and that included several crunching tackles that left Celta places knowing exactly who was in charge. With a mammoth 16 total duels, three fouls won and 14 recoveries, he was essential to winning the midfield battle in this game.

3. How big a threat is Antonio Rüdiger at set pieces?

Both of Real Madrid’s first two goals came from set pieces, and both of them involved powerful Antonio Rüdiger headers which caused problems for Celta Vigo, with Vini pouncing on one rebound and Guaita’s back sending the other one across the line. The German provides the strongest aerial threat at set pieces that Real Madrid have had since Sergio Ramos and, while they have not taken advantage fully this season, he remains a useful weapon to have in the team’s arsenal. Up against teams like this Celta Vigo side who play in a deep defensive block, having Rüdiger’s power at set pieces is a real game-changer and can help the team to win points.