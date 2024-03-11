Brahim Diaz Chooses Morocco Over Spain — Report

Following Real Madrid’s win over Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu on Sunday night, reports from Spain started flooding in that Brahim Diaz has finally decided to represent Morocco, not Spain, on the international stage. Born in Spain to a Spanish mother and a Moroccan father, Brahim’s dual heritage has sparked a fascinating tug-of-war between the two nations for quite some time now — though Spain themselves haven’t been doing too much of the tugging.

The Background

Brahim Díaz, 24, has made waves in the football world with his stellar performances this season. His recent performances for Real Madrid have seen him earn the trust of Carlo Ancelotti, with the Moroccan National team doing everything in their power to ensure they get the attacking midfielder’s commitment.

Spain’s Passive Approach

Despite assurances from Spanish National Team coach Luis de la Fuente that Brahim was always considered, the lack of action from the Spanish Football Federation left the door open for other options. Brahim, despite playing well at club level and being deserving of multiple call-ups, was never really taken seriously by either former national team coach Luis Enrique or current manager de la Fuente.

This guy will play for Morocco and not for Spain because the Spanish Football Federation have simply refused to call him while other players like Eric Garcia were starting in the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/SZxrJL6OdH — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) March 10, 2024

Morocco’s Opportunity

Morocco has wasted no time trying to swoop in where Spain have failed to do so, and are planning to call Brahim up for friendly games against Angola and Mauritania this month. The Moroccans are confident that they will secure his commitment.

Brahim is going to play for Morocco.



Morocco is going to cook. pic.twitter.com/tkR7BKYNFh — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 10, 2024

Ancelotti’s thoughts

Carlo Ancelotti was asked about Brahim’s decision in tonight’s post-game press conference at the Bernabeu. The Real Madrid manager did not delve too much on the topic, but did state how difficult of a decision it is to make.

“I don’t know,” Ancelotti explained. “Spain has a lot of very good players. It is not easy to make the call. I don’t know what he’s going to decide.”

Luis de la Fuente may still call Brahim up to Spain’s games this month, but, it may be too late.