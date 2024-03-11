3 Observations From Real Madrid’s 4 - 0 Win Over Celta Vigo

Real Madrid comfortably beat Celta Vigo 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening, aided by two own goals (one of which arguably should’ve been given to Antonio Rudiger), and one each from Vinicius Jr. and Arda Guler.

Here are some notes from the game:

Antonio Rudiger, simply put, is awesome

Antonio Rudiger’s defensive work needs to be talked about far more than it currently is. He’s one of the biggest reasons — next to Andriy Lunin — why Real Madrid have the best defensive record in the league. He’s also a big reason why Real Madrid haven’t conceded from corners yet, and also a big reason as to why Nacho’s decline hasn’t hurt the team as much as everyone expected it to.

Rudiger’s been awesome, I don’t know how many players at Real Madrid have been better than him, but that number is not high.

The statistics claim that he had his all-time highs at Chelsea (his best numbers are from his last two seasons at Chelsea, where he played as a left centre-back in a three-man defense), but I’d argue he’s doing an even better job at Real Madrid. He’s doing it with less defensive coverage, in more of a frantic system than the one at Chelsea, and is continually getting in mind-boggling tackles and blocks at key moments.

Statistics aside, the intangibles are there for everyone to see: His leadership at the back, his crazy nature to strike fear into every opponent, his incredible maturity, everything is at an all-time high. Rudiger has risen to the occasion, more than almost anyone at Real Madrid. The performance against Celta was yet another amazing one, and Nacho has certainly missed having the now-bald German next to him.

Rodrygo’s stagnancy as a player

Rodrygo has been doing most things right as a forward this season. Apart from a few games at the start, he’s looked like himself — making good runs, dribbling past players and creating chances. One thing he hasn’t been doing this season is scoring consistently. Apart from an eight-game run where he scored eight goals and assisted four, Rodrygo has really not been effective when it comes to scoring.

If we put that eight-game run aside, Rodrygo has five goals and four assists in 32 games for Real Madrid. That is simply not good enough. His goal/shot ratio in La Liga is 0.11 — 0.2 less than the best mark of his Real Madrid career (his first season) while playing slightly more centrally and a lot more consistently than before.

Rodrygo is a great player, but he is underperforming his xG by missing good chances. All this will bite him and no one else once Real Madrid sign Kylian Mbappe next season. It will be Rodrygo who gets benched because apart from a few games, he just hasn’t seemed like he is taking more responsibility after Karim Benzema’s departure.

I don’t like criticizing Rodrygo because he is doing most things right, but the most important thing he could do for this team is score goals, which he isn’t, not to the level expected of him.

Luka Modric, filling up the stat sheet like Luka Doncic

For those who don’t get the reference, don’t worry about it.

In the game vs Celta Vigo, Luka Modric had: eight (!!) key passes, 121 touches, 91 passes on 94.5% accuracy, five accurate long balls out of five, four successful tackles, six interceptions and a 10/10 performance.

That’s not a normal performance for a midfielder from any age group, let alone a soon-to-be 39-year-old man. That same man is still kicking it at the elite level of football, and that sort of longevity is absurd.

Modric is probably going to leave at the end of the season. But, it would be awesome for Real Madrid to have him as an option for games like this, or even to see a bunch of important games out, for one more season.

When he’s well rested, and played in a good system, Luka Modric is still a really good option to have. Obviously, he needs his reps; look at the difference between his performance against Las Palmas, and his performance now. It’s like a different player, and all that has come from playing a little more, and perhaps a lot of confidence after scoring the winner vs Sevilla.

Obviously, he can’t start every game; that’s the opposite of my point, but having him for one more season would be incredible for this team, especially with you-know-who potentially joining Real Madrid next season. It’s unlikely Modric will accept that role, but it would be awesome if he does.