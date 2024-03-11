Arda : 11 March 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Arda debut goal!
Impossible not to celebrate Guler debut and beautiful goal. I hope he now gets more minutes.
Legends
Luka Modrić played his 350th game in La Liga today.— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 10, 2024
What a legend. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/pZxnsvb0jH
3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ La Liga games for Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/HdmhRmOHTl— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 10, 2024
Brahim goes to Marocco NT
Brahim Diaz to Morocco full details:— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 10, 2024
• The decision is final.
• Brahim waited till last minute but Spain kept ignoring him.
• Not calls or contact from de la Fuente.
• Serie A with Milan, regular at Madrid but left out by Spain for Olympics & other commitments.
•… pic.twitter.com/jpXjDTsGUW
