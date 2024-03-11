Arda : 11 March 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

Arda debut goal!

Impossible not to celebrate Guler debut and beautiful goal. I hope he now gets more minutes.

Legends

Luka Modrić played his 350th game in La Liga today.



What a legend. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/pZxnsvb0jH — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 10, 2024

3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ La Liga games for Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/HdmhRmOHTl — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 10, 2024

Brahim goes to Marocco NT