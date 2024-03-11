 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Date & time set for next El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona

The game will be played on Sunday, April 21st.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid CF v Celta Vigo - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

La Liga have officially announced that the next El Clasico of the 2023-2024 season will be played on Sunday, April 21st with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 CEST. It will be the last Clasico of the season unless the two teams meet in the next rounds of the Champions League.

Real Madrid have a comfortable eight-point lead over Barcelona right now, but this next Clasico has the potential to be a decisive one in the race for La Liga title. Los Blancos beat Barça at home when they met in October and they also dominated en route to a 4-1 win in the Spanish Supercup Final last January, so it sure seems like Ancelotti’s men have the upper hand.

Still, Clasicos are always special and this one being the season’s first —and potentially the last— played at the Bernabeu will make it even bigger for madridistas around the world.

