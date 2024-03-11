Drawing Board: Rudiger’s tough love for Güler

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

Real Madrid’s big 4 - 0 win over Celta Vigo on Sunday night was highly eventful and fun, and included a dominant (bald) Antonio Rudiger, and an Arda Güler goal.

Güler’s beautifully taken goal at the end of the match was celebrate widely by Madridistas and Turkish football fans around the world who are excited to see him succeed in a Real Madrid shirt. Of course, no one was as excited as Rudiger, who loves being aggressive with his teammates during goal celebrations.

In today’s drawing, Finn depicts his take on Rudiger’s tough love: