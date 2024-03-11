Luis de la Fuente: “I absolutely respect Brahim’s decision”

Spain’s national team coach, Luis de la Fuente, says he has respect for Brahim Díaz’s decision to represent Morocco rather than the Spanish national team. Speaking to the Spanish media today, De la Fuente emphasized that only players who genuinely want to play for La Roja are welcome in his squad.

De la Fuente acknowledged that every player has the right to make their own decisions regarding national team representation. He outlined three essential requirements for being part of the Spanish team:

Eligibility: A player must meet the eligibility criteria. Desire: The player should genuinely want to be part of the team. Selection: Ultimately, the coach decides who makes the cut.

De la Fuente’s words were clear: “The most important thing is to want to play for us, without demands or conditions, with equality of rights and obligations as all other players.”

De la Fuente’s message has also been seen as unfair by many in Spain, as Brahim has shown desire to play for Spain, though ultimately made his decision based on the lack of interest coming his way.

Brahim holds dual citizenship—both Spanish and Moroccan. He was a regular in Spain’s youth squads, including those coached by De la Fuente. However, the lack of interest from the Spanish national team reportedly influenced his decision to represent Morocco. Brahim, who has been one of the best Spanish players in Europe this season, has failed to receive the call-ups he’s deserved, and has waited to make his decision for long enough.

“Brahim played with me more than with any other coach,” De la Fuente said. “I value him a lot and I wish him the best. Every person is free to make their own decision.”