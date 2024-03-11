Ex-Fenerbahce Youth Director Predicts Arda Guler to Reach Peak Form at 22: “He will amaze Europe”

Arda Guler capped a perfect evening for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo on Sunday. The team came away 4-0 victors, with the fourth and final goal coming courtesey of the young Turk. Despite playing less than six minutes, the teenager managed to find the back of the net and truly introduce himself to the Santiago Bernabeu faithful. Many now expect the youngster to gradually get more minutes with the first team.

The hype and hysteria from Arda’s homeland of Turkey has been something the young player has had to manage. Despite many in Turkey frustrated wtih his lack of minutes, the former director of youth development at Fenerbache - Arda’s former club - feels Ancelotti has handled the talented playmaker perfectly. The former director explained in an interview with AS:

“He scored a perfect goal. Ancelotti did not rush with him, he moved at the right times for Arda. We see his extraordinary actions in training, but Ancelotti is the only person who really sees his progression. But this game gives a clue that he will likely have many more minutes from now on. I think he’s quickly getting over the adjustment to elite level football. I have always said that the best version of him, football and physically, will come when he is 22 or 23 years old. He will amaze Europe.”

There had been reports earlier this season suggesting that Arda may be sent on loan next season given the likely arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick. AS reports that their sources close to the player have said that Arda has no intention to move from Madrid and that the club does not plan to move him either. After the Celta match, Arda spoke briefly about his future: “It’s the best club in the world and, although it’s difficult to succeed here, I believe I have the quality and character to overcome it”.