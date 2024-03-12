Brahim : 12 March 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
The colors for next season kits defined
Real Madrid’s kits for next season have already been decided:— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 11, 2024
⚪️ 1st kit - White
2nd kit - Orange
3rd kit - Brown@marca pic.twitter.com/PuYzxnjHOJ
If true, for the first time in history Real Madrid will use a brown kit.
Brahim opts for Morocco over Spain
As reported earlier, Brahim has decided to accept Morocco NT over Spain NT. This happens after a period in which the player was waiting to be called by Spain NT.
One call would have changed everything. Brahim could have played earlier with Morocco, but he wanted to wait for Spain. And even if Brahim was on Spain's pre-list for the matches against Brazil and Colombia, nothing would have happened if they called him and explained the RFEF's… pic.twitter.com/dyuTcf7oEF— Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) March 11, 2024
Do you think the timing was correct or should Brahim have waited a bit longer? Would more good performances in UCL convince Luiz de la Fuente?
Do you think Brahim made the right decision to play for Morocco NT?
80%
Yes
16%
No, he should have waited at least until the end of the season for Spain NT.
2%
No.
#9?
Mbappe signing is not yet official, but there already reports saying he’ll use the #9.
The forecast is that Real Madrid's revenue from shirt sales will multiple when Kylian Mbappé joins.— Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) March 11, 2024
— @marca pic.twitter.com/IEi2eB0Msf
