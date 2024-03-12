 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brahim : 12 March 2024

Today’s Edition of the Daily Merengue

The colors for next season kits defined

If true, for the first time in history Real Madrid will use a brown kit.

Brahim opts for Morocco over Spain

As reported earlier, Brahim has decided to accept Morocco NT over Spain NT. This happens after a period in which the player was waiting to be called by Spain NT.

Do you think the timing was correct or should Brahim have waited a bit longer? Would more good performances in UCL convince Luiz de la Fuente?

Poll

Do you think Brahim made the right decision to play for Morocco NT?

view results
  • 80%
    Yes
    (148 votes)
  • 16%
    No, he should have waited at least until the end of the season for Spain NT.
    (31 votes)
  • 2%
    No.
    (5 votes)
184 votes total Vote Now

#9?

Mbappe signing is not yet official, but there already reports saying he’ll use the #9.

