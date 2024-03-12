Bayern Munich’s new sporting director negotiating extension with Davies -report

Bayern Munich’s new sporting director, Max Eberl, is reportedly in negotiations with star left-back Alphonso Davies over a contract extension, according to Sky Germany. Davies’ current deal runs until the summer of 2025, but early talks have not yielded an agreement.

Eberl, appointed in February, has made securing Davies’ long-term future a priority. The Canadian fullback, known for his blazing pace and attacking prowess, has attracted interest from Real Madrid, who are reportedly prepared to offer €50 million for his services.

Losing Davies on a free transfer, similar to the departures of David Alaba and Toni Kroos in recent years, is a scenario Bayern is eager to avoid. Kroos left for Real Madrid in 2014 for a relatively modest €25 million, a year before his contract expired. Alaba departed on a free transfer in 2021.

Extending Davies’ contract would ensure Bayern retains a key player and receives a significant transfer fee if a future sale becomes necessary. Negotiations are likely to continue in the coming weeks, with both Bayern and Davies seeking an agreement that suits their ambitions.