Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Will Napoli beat Barca? Is Kroos better than Xavi? Cristiano the UCL GOAT?

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Barca vs Napoli preview
- Who will Xavi start?
- The Montjuic atmosphere / attendance
- Rodrygo Goes and Eduardo Camavinga’s roles in the 2022 Champions League run
- Lamine Yamal’s age
- Is Cristiano Ronaldo the UCL GOAT
- Reflecting on the Vinicius / Hugo Duro incident from last season
- Did Lionel Messi deserve his 2010 WC?
- Diego’s return to Barca TV
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
