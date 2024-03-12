 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Will Napoli beat Barca? Is Kroos better than Xavi? Cristiano the UCL GOAT?

Kiyan and Diego get a bit heated before tonight’s Champions League game

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Barca vs Napoli preview
  • Who will Xavi start?
  • The Montjuic atmosphere / attendance
  • Rodrygo Goes and Eduardo Camavinga’s roles in the 2022 Champions League run
  • Lamine Yamal’s age
  • Is Cristiano Ronaldo the UCL GOAT
  • Reflecting on the Vinicius / Hugo Duro incident from last season
  • Did Lionel Messi deserve his 2010 WC?
  • Diego’s return to Barca TV
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

