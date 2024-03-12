Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Will Napoli beat Barca? Is Kroos better than Xavi? Cristiano the UCL GOAT?

AUDIO:

Barca vs Napoli preview

Who will Xavi start?

The Montjuic atmosphere / attendance

Rodrygo Goes and Eduardo Camavinga’s roles in the 2022 Champions League run

Lamine Yamal’s age

Is Cristiano Ronaldo the UCL GOAT

Reflecting on the Vinicius / Hugo Duro incident from last season

Did Lionel Messi deserve his 2010 WC?

Diego’s return to Barca TV

