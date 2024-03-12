Managing Madrid Podcast: The Rodrygo ‘story’, the left-back conundrum, and the return of Courtois

On this Members-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Brahim Diaz’s decision in conjunction with Spain’s terrible call ups

Would Luis de la Fuente have eventually called up Brahim?

The Rodrygo story — overblown?

Why the Rodrygo ‘out of position’ thing is a myth

Looking at his underlying analytics

How opponents treat Vinicius Jr

The return of Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois

Is Courtois going to re-assume the starting position this season?

What will happen to Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia if Alphonso Davies is signed?

Ranking Davies, Miguel, Mendy, and Fran

The importance of the ‘cool rondo’

And more.

