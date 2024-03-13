 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: 13 March 2024

Today’s Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
Training session: look who is training with the group!

Militão!

The final 10

Manzano in the “freezer”

After what happened vs Velancia, Gil Manzano might not referee in the upcoming matchday. If true, it will be the second matchday consecutively that he is not refereeing.

Poll time

Consider Real Madrid do not sign a right back in the upcoming transfer window, would you renew Vazquez contract for another season?

Poll

Should Vazquez contract be extended?

view results
  • 88%
    Yes
    (173 votes)
  • 11%
    No
    (22 votes)
195 votes total Vote Now

