Open Thread: 13 March 2024

Training session: look who is training with the group!

The team is back in training. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/K7VMLlB0UK — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 12, 2024

Militão!

The final 10

Only 10 games to go in La Liga pic.twitter.com/0bkp8yYWlO — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 12, 2024

Manzano in the “freezer”

After what happened vs Velancia, Gil Manzano might not referee in the upcoming matchday. If true, it will be the second matchday consecutively that he is not refereeing.

Poll time

Consider Real Madrid do not sign a right back in the upcoming transfer window, would you renew Vazquez contract for another season?