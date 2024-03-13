Real Madrid leaning towards triggering buyback option for Miguel Gutierrez -report

Real Madrid are plotting their defensive strategy for next season, and young talent Miguel Gutiérrez could play a key part on those plans. Gutiérrez, currently completing a phenomenal season skills at Girona FC, could be returning to the Spanish capital this summer. AS reports that Los Blancos are strongly considering exercising their €8 million buy-back option in July no matter what happens with Alphonso Davies, who is also on the club’s radar.

This move wouldn’t necessarily guarantee Gutiérrez a first-team spot at Real Madrid. The club would assess his development and fitness upon his return to determine the best course of action. Two options are on the table: integration into the senior squad, adding depth and competition to the defensive line, or selling him for profit to clubs who could be interested in his talents.

With Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia under contract, Real Madrid will have some intriguing decisions to make about their left-backs, even more so if they decide to go after Alphonso Davies in the summer.