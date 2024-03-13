 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw: Date, Time, Rules, and How to Watch

FBL-EUR-C1-DRAW Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League is in full swing, and the anticipation builds as we approach the quarter-final draw. Let’s dive into the details for it:

Date and Time:

  • Date: Friday, March 15, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 AM ET | 12:00 PM CET

How to Watch:

  • You can catch the live draw on UEFA’s official website.

The Draw Process:

  • The quarter-final and semi-final draws are open, meaning there is no seeding or country protection.
  • Any team can be drawn against any other team.
  • The first team drawn will play its first match at home against the second team drawn.
  • The full bracket will be drawn on Friday, meaning, each time will know, more or less, their path to the final, as there will be no re-draw for the semi-final.

Confirmed Quarter-Finalists:

The following six teams have made it to the quarter-finals, with the remaining two being decided later tonight:

  1. PSG (FRA)
  2. Bayern Munich (GER)
  3. Arsenal (ENG)
  4. Barcelona (ESP)
  5. Manchester City (ENG)
  6. Real Madrid (ESP)

Match Dates:

  • Quarter-Finals First Legs: April 9/10, 2024
  • Quarter-Finals Second Legs: April 16/17, 2024

The Grand Finale:

  • The Champions League final will take place at Wembley on June 1.

