UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw: Date, Time, Rules, and How to Watch

The UEFA Champions League is in full swing, and the anticipation builds as we approach the quarter-final draw. Let’s dive into the details for it:

Date and Time:

Date : Friday, March 15, 2024

: Friday, March 15, 2024 Time: 7:00 AM ET | 12:00 PM CET

How to Watch:

You can catch the live draw on UEFA’s official website.

The Draw Process:

The quarter-final and semi-final draws are open, meaning there is no seeding or country protection.

Any team can be drawn against any other team.

The first team drawn will play its first match at home against the second team drawn.

The full bracket will be drawn on Friday, meaning, each time will know, more or less, their path to the final, as there will be no re-draw for the semi-final.

Madridistas, where do you stand on this.



1. “We are Real Madrid. Give us anyone”



2. Give us the weakest team possible. — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 13, 2024

Confirmed Quarter-Finalists:

The following six teams have made it to the quarter-finals, with the remaining two being decided later tonight:

Match Dates:

Quarter-Finals First Legs : April 9/10, 2024

: April 9/10, 2024 Quarter-Finals Second Legs: April 16/17, 2024

The Grand Finale: