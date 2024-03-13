UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw: Date, Time, Rules, and How to Watch

The UEFA Champions League is in full swing, and the anticipation builds as we approach the quarter-final draw. Let’s dive into the details for it:
Date and Time:
- Date: Friday, March 15, 2024
- Time: 7:00 AM ET | 12:00 PM CET
How to Watch:
- You can catch the live draw on UEFA’s official website.
The Draw Process:
- The quarter-final and semi-final draws are open, meaning there is no seeding or country protection.
- Any team can be drawn against any other team.
- The first team drawn will play its first match at home against the second team drawn.
- The full bracket will be drawn on Friday, meaning, each time will know, more or less, their path to the final, as there will be no re-draw for the semi-final.
Madridistas, where do you stand on this.— Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 13, 2024
1. “We are Real Madrid. Give us anyone”
2. Give us the weakest team possible.
Confirmed Quarter-Finalists:
The following six teams have made it to the quarter-finals, with the remaining two being decided later tonight:
- PSG (FRA)
- Bayern Munich (GER)
- Arsenal (ENG)
- Barcelona (ESP)
- Manchester City (ENG)
- Real Madrid (ESP)
Match Dates:
- Quarter-Finals First Legs: April 9/10, 2024
- Quarter-Finals Second Legs: April 16/17, 2024
The Grand Finale:
- The Champions League final will take place at Wembley on June 1.
Loading comments...