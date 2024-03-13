Real Madrid Suffers Heartbreak in UEFA Youth League Loss to AC Milan

In a dramatic showdown that went down to the wire, Real Madrid’s youth squad faced a bitter defeat against AC Milan in the UEFA Youth League quarter-finals. The match, which took place at Centro Sportivo Peppino Vismara, Milan, ended in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout, leaving Real Madrid’s young talents devastated and AC Milan jubilant.

The match itself was, as the result shows, a tightly contested affair, but it should be noted that the 1-1 scoreline heading into the penalty shootout was not necessarily reflective of what was happening on the field. Real Madrid’s young stars demonstrated plenty of attacking prowess, constantly threatening the AC Milan defense — especially in the first half — but missing too many chances which cost them before regulation ended.

Real Madrid have been eliminated from the UEFA Youth League via a penalty shootout.



Congrats to AC Milan.

The penalty shootout saw both teams’ nerves put to the test as each player stepped up to take their spot-kick. Real Madrid and AC Milan exchanged successful penalties, keeping the score level and the outcome uncertain. However, as the shootout progressed, it was AC Milan who held their nerve, converting their chances with composure and precision, winning the shootout 4-3. Pol Fortuny and Daniel Yańez missed their penalties for Alvaro Arbelao’s side; while Gonzalo Garcia, Cesar Palacios, and Cristian David converted theirs.

Garcia, it should be noted, also scored a penalty in the 63rd minute:

33’ GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAL GONZALO GARCÍA!!!!!!!!!!!!!



33' GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAL GONZALO GARCÍA!!!!!!!!!!!!!

MILAN 0-1 JUVENIL A!!!!!!!

Real Madrid, who have not yet been able to return to the final since winning the competition in 2020, had 17 shots in this game and 61% possession, while Milan churned in just four shots total. The efficiency just wasn’t there tonight, as Arbeloa’s side exit the competition in cruel fashion.