Real Madrid Eyes River Plate’s 16-Year-Old Franco Mastantuono

Real Madrid, known for scouting top young talent globally, has set its sights on South America’s latest gem, Franco Mastantuono from River Plate, as reported by Argentina-based TNT Sports. Mastantuono plays mostly as an offensive midfielder or inverted winger on the right flank and at only 16, has made an impressive debut this season under Martin Demichelis, even playing some minutes in the rivalry match against Boca Juniors. The player has likened his game to Phil Foden of Manchester City and looks to emulate current and former River players like Julian Alvarez, Igancio (Nacho) Fernandez, and Matias Suarez. Argentinian youth national team coaches, Pablo Aimar (U17) and Javier Mascherano (U20), have both called up the player and rate him highly.

With his contract ending in 2025 and interest from clubs like Manchester City, PSG and Barcelona, Real Madrid is keenly watching, hoping to secure his services when he becomes 18-years-old in 2024. River Plate have a release clause of €30 million in the player’s contract which may be activated if multiple clubs look to wrap up a deal before his contract expires.

Mastantuono’s early achievements, including becoming the youngest scorer for River Plate, surpassing Lucas Ocampos, highlight his promise and Real Madrid’s interest.