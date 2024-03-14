 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: 14 March 2024

Today’s Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

The UCL quarter-finalists

UCL draws

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final draws will happen on 15 March (this Friday), at 12:00 CET.

The QF draw is open: there is no seeding, nor country protection. This means that any team can face any other of the seven possible opponents. The first team draw plays the first leg at home against the second draw team.

There will be a second draw to determine the possible semi-finals. A third draw is held to determine the “home team” in the final.

The dates:

  • Quarter-final 1st legs: 9 and 10 April
  • Quarter-final 2nd legs: 16 and 17 April
  • Semi-final 1st legs: 30 April and 1 May
  • Semi-final 2nd legs: 7 and 8 May 2024
  • Final (at Wembley Stadium): 1 June

Our Calendar

I don’t want to face Barcelona at UCL just because we’d have a bit boring schedule and face Barcelona 3 times in 2 weeks.

Poll time

Poll

Who do you want Real Madrid to play against in UCL QF?

view results
  • 17%
    Arsenal
    (10 votes)
  • 3%
    Atleti
    (2 votes)
  • 10%
    Barcelona
    (6 votes)
  • 5%
    Bayern
    (3 votes)
  • 50%
    Borussia
    (28 votes)
  • 10%
    Man. City
    (6 votes)
  • 1%
    PSG
    (1 vote)
56 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid