Open Thread: 14 March 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.
The UCL quarter-finalists
Quarter-finalists confirmed ✅#UCL pic.twitter.com/7sYKU5LIbI— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 13, 2024
UCL draws
The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final draws will happen on 15 March (this Friday), at 12:00 CET.
The QF draw is open: there is no seeding, nor country protection. This means that any team can face any other of the seven possible opponents. The first team draw plays the first leg at home against the second draw team.
There will be a second draw to determine the possible semi-finals. A third draw is held to determine the “home team” in the final.
The dates:
- Quarter-final 1st legs: 9 and 10 April
- Quarter-final 2nd legs: 16 and 17 April
- Semi-final 1st legs: 30 April and 1 May
- Semi-final 2nd legs: 7 and 8 May 2024
- Final (at Wembley Stadium): 1 June
Our Calendar
Upcoming games...— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 13, 2024
16/03: Osasuna ✈️ (16:15)
International break
31/03: Athletic (21:00)
Copa del Rey final break
09*/04: UCL quarterfinals (1st leg)
14*/04: Mallorca ✈️
17*/04: UCL quarterfinals (2nd leg)
21/04: Barcelona (21:00)
28*/04: Real Sociedad ✈️ pic.twitter.com/fWZlJRsKeY
I don’t want to face Barcelona at UCL just because we’d have a bit boring schedule and face Barcelona 3 times in 2 weeks.
Poll time
Poll
Who do you want Real Madrid to play against in UCL QF?
-
17%
Arsenal
-
3%
Atleti
-
10%
Barcelona
-
5%
Bayern
-
50%
Borussia
-
10%
Man. City
-
1%
PSG
Loading comments...