Open Thread: 14 March 2024

The UCL quarter-finalists

UCL draws

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final draws will happen on 15 March (this Friday), at 12:00 CET.

The QF draw is open: there is no seeding, nor country protection. This means that any team can face any other of the seven possible opponents. The first team draw plays the first leg at home against the second draw team.

There will be a second draw to determine the possible semi-finals. A third draw is held to determine the “home team” in the final.

The dates:

Quarter-final 1st legs: 9 and 10 April

Quarter-final 2nd legs: 16 and 17 April

Semi-final 1st legs: 30 April and 1 May

Semi-final 2nd legs: 7 and 8 May 2024

Final (at Wembley Stadium): 1 June

Our Calendar

Upcoming games...



16/03: Osasuna ✈️ (16:15)

International break

31/03: Athletic (21:00)

Copa del Rey final break

09*/04: UCL quarterfinals (1st leg)

14*/04: Mallorca ✈️

17*/04: UCL quarterfinals (2nd leg)

21/04: Barcelona (21:00)

28*/04: Real Sociedad ✈️ pic.twitter.com/fWZlJRsKeY — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 13, 2024

I don’t want to face Barcelona at UCL just because we’d have a bit boring schedule and face Barcelona 3 times in 2 weeks.

