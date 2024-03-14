Modric, Mendy, Nacho and Vazquez receiving interest from Saudi Arabia -report

Several experienced Real Madrid players, Luka Modric, Ferland Mendy, Nacho Fernandez, and Lucas Vazquez, have reportedly garnered interest from clubs in the Saudi Professional League for the 2024-25 season, according to Spanish outlet MARCA.

Contract situations are a key factor in this interest. Modric, Nacho, and Vazquez have yet to sign extensions with Real Madrid, while Mendy’s current deal runs until summer 2025.

Real Madrid appears willing to give these players some control over their futures. If Modric, Nacho, and Vazquez believe they can still contribute at a high level, the club is likely to offer them one-year extensions.

Ferland Mendy’s situation seems less certain. Reports suggest Real Madrid is not prioritizing a contract extension and views Alphonso Davies as a potential upgrade at left-back, making Mendy potentially expendable. However, Mendy retains the right to see out his contract, leaving the final decision on his future up in the air.