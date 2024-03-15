UCL Draw: 15 March 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

UCL Draw

The wait is over: it’s today we’ll find out our opponent in the next stage of Champions League. And the possible opponents in semi-finals. You can watch the draw live on UEFA website (7:00 AM ET | 12:00 PM CET)

National Team news.

Per report, Real Madrid players who play in Euro/Copa America won’t be released to play in Olympics. Yesterday, there was already a rumor about how unlikely is for Mbappe to play in Olympics, as he needs to be fit for his allegedly first season in Real Madrid. Therefore, the eligible players for both competitions will have to make a choice.

The players that were called by their NTs for the upcoming FIFA break: Jude (England), TchouaMeninga (France); Kroos and Rudiger (Germany). Rodrygo, Vinicius (and Endrick) were already previous called by Brazil NT.

Released new kits for the Euro:

Official: Spain's Home & Away Kits for Euro 2024. pic.twitter.com/cAK4460g6A — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 14, 2024

Official: Germany's Home & Away Kits that Kroos and Rüdiger will wear at Euro 2024. pic.twitter.com/pMskxpXJh2 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 14, 2024

Mourinho coming on Netflix

but we have to wait. Only in 2025.