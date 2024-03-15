Brahim Diaz Opens Up About Switch to Moroccan National Team in Exclusive Interview With Valdano

In a much-anticipated interview, where fans were waiting to hear from Brahim Diaz after his switch to the Moroccan National Team, the talented attacking midfielder sat down with journalist and former Real Madrid player Jorge Valdano to discuss his recent decision to switch his international allegiance. The conversation provided insights into Diaz’s motivations, heritage, and aspirations as he embarks on a new chapter in his international career.

Born in Malaga, Spain, Diaz initially represented Spain at various youth levels, showcasing his skills and potential on the international stage. However, after careful consideration and reflection, the 24-year-old midfielder made the significant choice to play for Morocco, the country of his father’s birth.

In the interview, Diaz opened up about the factors that influenced his decision to switch allegiances. “I feel 100% Spanish and I feel 100% Moroccan,” Diaz explained. “I have grown up in Spain. If I have to score a goal against Spain, I will be delighted, of course, but I would also prefer to score goals against another team. The love that Spain and Morocco have given me is very big, they are two wonderful countries. I have Moroccan roots, but I grew up in Spain. Would I celebrate a goal against Spain? Right now I don’t know what to tell you, but I will tell you that I am 100% convinced of my decision.”

Diaz emphasized that his decision was not taken lightly and expressed his gratitude to both the Spanish Football Federation and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation for their understanding and support throughout the process. He also responded to Luis de la Fuente’s comments about him in a press conference this week. “I have never pressured to play for Spain and I never will. I speak on the field. The field is where one is good and where merits are accumulated. If De La Fuente was referring to me, I do not feel addressed. At no time do I pressure or demand from anyone. That’s not my style. I’m not that type of person.” Diaz remarked.

Jorge Valdano, known for his insightful questioning, delved deeper into Diaz’s aspirations with the Moroccan national team. Diaz expressed his excitement at the prospect of joining the squad and contributing to its success on the international stage. “I always decide with my heart and that’s how it was this time too,” Diaz said. “I’m a boy with dreams, simple. The affection and the project that they have showed me in Morocco seems very good to me. The decision has been made. Now it’s no longer worth thinking about. What would have happened if... I wasn’t going to change anything. I wasn’t thinking about whether or not Luis De La Fuente called me to make this decision.”