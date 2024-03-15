 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Real Madrid draw Manchester City in Champions League Quarterfinals draw

The return leg will be played in Manchester.

By Lucas Navarrete
UEFA Champions League 2017-18 GS Draw Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the Champions League Quarterfinals. The first leg will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, so the decisive match will take place in Manchester.

Needless to say, this is worst possible draw for Real Madrid. While Los Blancos have the pedigree and Manchester City will surely be cautious about this tie, it's fair to say that Guardiola's team are the favorites to win the tournament this season.

The winner of this tie will face whoever advances of the Quarterfinals involving Bayern and Arsenal.

Real Madrid will have the opportunity to treat these two games against City very seriously, given that they have a very significant lead in La Liga table.

