Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid draw Manchester City LIVE REACTION TO CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Jose Perez, Mehedi Hassan, and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

The entire Champions League bracket

Is PSG better than we thought?

The rest of the matchups

An analysis of Manchester City

Has City regressed since last season?

Are Real Madrid better equipped this season to face?

The yellow card concerns

What went wrong at the Etihad last season ?

Can we avoid the mistakes of last season?

Upcoming schedule for both games

Will Carlo Ancelotti play aggressive at the Bernabeu?

The importance of Rodrygo stepping up

Will the date be changed for the April 9th game?

The Jack Grealish injury

And more.

Hosts this week:

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@AccSportstech)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)