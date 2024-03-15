Ancelotti: “If you want to be European champions, you have to beat the best”

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the press ahead of the weekend clash against Osasuna, but also following the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw which pits his team up against Manchester City. That was the main talking point, and when asked, Ancelotti said, “a Champions League quarter-final is always complicated! The idea we have is to win the competition and, for that, you have to beat the best. City may be the best in Europe at the moment, it will be tough, of course, but if you want to be European champions, you have to eliminate them.”

Ancelotti on the Champions League draw

“Manchester City are one of the favorites, we all think so and it will be very tough. We don’t mind having to play the second leg there, I don’t care.

Ancelotti on Courtois and Militão

“Courtois and Militão have just this week started working with the group, completing normal training sessions. During the break they will play two friendlies against the youth team and, yes, I think they can make it. In fact, the idea is that they will be available on the 31st, against Athletic, but we won’t risk anything, that’s more than clear to us.”

Ancelotti on whether he’s thinking about Osasuna or Manchester City

“I don’t know! Here, optimism prevails, not worry. It’s going to be a great quarter-final and we’ll play with confidence, fighting until the last minute, as always. I don’t know what they will think there, it will be similar to here. One year we win, and other years they win. We’ll see...”

Ancelotti on who is favourite

“It’s a very close tie, very close. I don’t think there is a favorite.”

Ancelotti on whether there could be revenge

“No, an opportunity to play in the semifinals, nothing more. It’s not a ‘revenge’ game.”

Ancelotti on facing Guardiola, and whether his team feel nerves

“No. We don’t feel any pain.”

Ancelotti on a potential reversal of the home and away legs

“I don’t know, but we don’t care. It is something that should be decided by UEFA with the police bodies.”

Ancelotti on last year’s meeting

“We didn’t play well in the second leg for many reasons. There will be time to analyse what happened. Now we are thinking about tomorrow; the draw, at this moment, is a ‘detail’ for us.”

Ancelotti on Brahim

“No idea... for us he is important and he can be important for any team. He has chosen where they want him and I think Morocco, a great team, has done well. Brahim will bring them even more.”

Ancelotti on racism in Spanish football

“The problem is there and, as I said before Mestalla, where I pointed out that Valencia acted very well.... now it’s the turn of others. Tolerance must be zero, both for us and for the rest. It is necessary to act. Criminals should not be on the street, but somewhere else.”

Ancelotti on how he sees his team

“Better than ever. Leaders in La Liga, in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, about to recover Courtois and Militão, no more injuries, hungry. I may say this and tomorrow we may crash to defeat. But we are better than ever, that’s the reality.”

Ancelotti on Osasuna

“Tough, demanding, but we want to finish this phase of the season well. Tomorrow is very important. We arrive at the break in a good position, wanting more and knowing that the visit to El Sadar will be complicated.”