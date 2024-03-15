Churros y Tácticas Podcast: ... El Clasico UCL Final?

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast

UCL draw, a discussion on both sides of the bracket

Reflection of Barca - Napoli

What worries Diego about PSG

Barca’s injuries

Cubarsi

Sergi Roberto — underrated?

RMTV’s take on the UCL draw

Memphis Depay

Oblak and Yann Sommer

The Club World Cup

City vs Real Madrid — preliminary thoughts

Timeline on Militao / Courtois return

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

