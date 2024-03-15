 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: ... El Clasico UCL Final?

Kiyan and Diego react to the Champions League quarter final draw

By Kiyan Sobhani
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast

  • UCL draw, a discussion on both sides of the bracket
  • Reflection of Barca - Napoli
  • What worries Diego about PSG
  • Barca’s injuries
  • Cubarsi
  • Sergi Roberto — underrated?
  • RMTV’s take on the UCL draw
  • Memphis Depay
  • Oblak and Yann Sommer
  • The Club World Cup
  • City vs Real Madrid — preliminary thoughts
  • Timeline on Militao / Courtois return
  • And more.



Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.



