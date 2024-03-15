Churros y Tácticas Podcast: ... El Clasico UCL Final?

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast
- UCL draw, a discussion on both sides of the bracket
- Reflection of Barca - Napoli
- What worries Diego about PSG
- Barca’s injuries
- Cubarsi
- Sergi Roberto — underrated?
- RMTV’s take on the UCL draw
- Memphis Depay
- Oblak and Yann Sommer
- The Club World Cup
- City vs Real Madrid — preliminary thoughts
- Timeline on Militao / Courtois return
- And more.
Click here for access
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...