Pep Guardiola Discusses Real Madrid Draw in Champions League Ahead of FA Cup Clash with Newcastle

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, addressed the media today in his pre-FA Cup quarterfinal press conference, offering insights into the upcoming clash against Newcastle United, while also sharing his thoughts on drawing Real Madrid in the Champions League round-of-16.

Amidst the discussions surrounding the FA Cup, Guardiola fielded questions regarding Manchester City’s Champions League fate. Drawing Real Madrid in the round-of-16 undoubtedly stirred excitement and anticipation among fans, but Guardiola remained grounded in his approach. He emphasized the magnitude of facing a club as illustrious as Real Madrid, recognizing the challenges that lie ahead.

“Facing Real Madrid? We have no other option,” Guardiola remarked. “It seems like a small tradition, three years in a row playing against the kings of the competition. I hope we arrive at a good time. You can’t control the draw, if people say it’s easy it’s because you underestimate the rival. The second leg at home is what it is...”

Guardiola also gave an update on the status of Kevin de Bruyne.

“He feels good but he is not ready,” Guardiola said about de Bruyne’s health. “He played at Anfield with some problems. He is improving, we spoke with Belgium and we hope he recovers for the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile, Guardiola also confirmed that Jack Grealish is improving his fitness, and that he “has returned to the group.”