It’s City: 16 March 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

It’s City...again.

and like last season, not in the configuration that we’d like: 1st leg is at home (9 April), 2nd leg away (17 April).

It looks like Man City also didn’t like the result. Their sporting director said “What a shame again, bored with these balls, always the same…”

The possible semifinals configuration is a little better. If Real Madrid get past City, we’ll play the 2nd leg at home and the opponent would be Bayern or Arsenal.

Here is UCL full schedule:

: UEFA Champions League full schedule.

Two UCL games in the same week in Madrid

The 1st leg of Atleti vs Borussia is also at Madrid only 24 hours apart of Real vs City. Due to security reasons, there is chance that UEFA switch Real vs City orders, so the 1st leg turns to be played at Eithad. There switch would affect Real and City game because Atleti was draw first.

Ancelotti dismissed this, saying it’s does not make a difference. Honestly, I don’t like it. If there is a switch and we win in 2nd leg, people will say UEFA favoured us....

UEFA already weight in on the matter:

UEFA regarding the schedule of Real Madrid and Atletico playing 24 hours apart:



“The local authorities who will have the final say.” @AranchaMOBILE — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 15, 2024

Militão and Courtois are training with the team

Today's training with Militão and Courtois!

Ancelotti said the international break will be used to make two internal friendlies with the youth team, with the idea they’ll be available vs Bilbao.

Per report, Ancelotti wants to count with them for the game against City. Completely without match rhythm, almost impossible to believe.

More NT calls.

More Real Madrid players have been called by their respective NTs: Carvajal and Joselu (Spain). Güler (Turkey).

It’s matchday!

We focused on the results of the UCL draw yesterday, but it’s matchday. Real Madrid face Osasuna today. Let’s keep the advantage we’ll have on the table.

Due to FIFA break, Real Madrid next game is vs Bilbao on 31 March. Then, Real Madrid will have about 9 days to rest and prepare for the 1st leg vs City. As CDR final is on 6 April, there is no LL game in that weekend.

Hala Madrid!