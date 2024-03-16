Player Ratings: Osasuna 2 - 4 Real Madrid; 2024 La Liga

Full match player ratings below:

Andriy Lunin—8: Another performance where the Ukranian comes up big with important saves. His performances in Courtois’ absence have been fantastic.

Dani Carvajal—8: Aside from a wayward throw-in that led to a dangerous Osasuna opportunity, was back to his best. Scored a well taken goal to give Madrid the go-ahead lead before the halftime break.

Rudiger—8: Almost a playmaker from the center back position. Looked to hit Vini with a direct long ball on multiple occasions. In the first half, slipped Vini through with a threaded ball between the Osasuna center backs.

Tchouameni—6: Played most of the match at center back and was rarely tested.

Ferland Mendy—6: Little to note, showed some improved connection with Vini down the left.

Eduardo Camavinga—7.5: Retained his spot at the holding midfield with Tchouameni at center back. Another good performance with accurate distribution and 9/11 ground duels won.

Toni Kroos—6.5: Never had to move out of third gear to beat this Osasuna team. Connected well with Vinicius in transition.

Fede Valverde—8.5: Three assists in one match with the Uruguayan playing centrally but occupying spaces closer to goal. Made the most of his advanced number 8 position.

Brahim Diaz—8: What a season the former loanee is having — even after a week where he was the subject of controversy. The diminutive playmaker was important and showed impressive composure on his goal. Ancelotti noted Brahim’s movement after the game which gave Osasuna countless problems.

Vinicius Junior—9: Two goals on the night but easily could have had four. Tormented the Osasuna defense. In a rich vein of goal scoring form: six goals in his last four games.

Rodrygo—5.5: Visibly affected by the lack of goals and tried to force his way through once he moved to the left wing at the end of the game.

Substitutions:

Nacho—6: Substitution in the second half with the game already won.

Luka Modric—6: Tried to get involved with 21 touches and 17 passes during his 20 minutes on the pitch.

Arda Guler—7: Nearly scored one of the goals of the season with a shot from the halfway line hitting the crossbar.

Fran Garcia—N/A: Late substitution for Ferland Mendy.

Lucas Vazquez—N/A: Later substitution for Brahim Diaz.