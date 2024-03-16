Real Madrid’s Schedule Against Manchester City Set in Stone Despite Initial Speculations

Amidst swirling speculations regarding the potential rescheduling of Real Madrid’s clash against Manchester City, the dust has settled with a predictable confirmation: there will be no alterations to the fixture. Despite concerns over logistical challenges posed by simultaneous hosting of European ties by both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, the match against Manchester City remains firmly entrenched in the calendar for April 9th.

Reports had earlier suggested that the scheduling dilemma emerged due to both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid playing host to Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City, respectively, within the same week. This convergence of high-profile fixtures had sparked debates over the feasibility of accommodating such monumental encounters within the bustling city of Madrid.

The prospect of handling the logistical intricacies associated with hosting two Champions League fixtures within a short timeframe had raised eyebrows. Concerns over traffic management, security arrangements, and fan accommodation were among the factors cited by some advocating for a potential rescheduling.

There is precedence of Atletico and Real both hosting teams the same week, and the local authorities have been equipped to handle both. In 2014, Atletico and Real hosted Chelsea and Bayern Munich respectively; while in 2022, Real hosted Chelsea the same week Atletico hosted Manchester City.

Real Madrid will play Manchester City in the first leg on April 9th at the Bernabeu, and then the return leg at the Etihad on April 17th.