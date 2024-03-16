Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Osasuna

Real Madrid have published their squad list for the upcoming match against Osasuna.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Fran.

Defenders: Carvajal, Nacho, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger and Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and Arda Güler.

Forwards: Vini Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.

Los Blancos will be without Jude Bellingham once again in what will be the last game before the upcoming FIFA break. Osasuna are always solid when playing in Pamplona, so Real Madrid will need to take this game seriously if they want to earn the three points.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/16/2024

Time: 16:15CET, 11:15am EST.

Venue: El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.